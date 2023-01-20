Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 975 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $148.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.26 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $262.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.65 and its 200 day moving average is $149.37.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.