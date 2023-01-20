Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Given New $239.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $243.00 to $239.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $175.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.17. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $135.35 and a 52-week high of $264.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

