JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Target Price to €110.00

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €116.00 ($126.09) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eiffage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.65.

Shares of Eiffage stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Eiffage has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

