JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($45.65) target price on Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.26) target price on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.52) target price on Zalando in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($56.52) target price on Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Zalando Stock Performance

ZAL opened at €40.95 ($44.51) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($39.49) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($54.20). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.83.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

