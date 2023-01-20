JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€49.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a €49.00 ($53.26) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 16.24% from the stock’s current price.

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, November 7th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Down 1.6 %

HEI traded down €0.98 ($1.07) during trading on Friday, hitting €58.50 ($63.59). 404,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €38.73 ($42.10) and a fifty-two week high of €68.08 ($74.00). The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is €53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €48.69.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

