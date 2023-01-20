JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 1,153

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,020 ($12.45) to GBX 1,153 ($14.07) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.72) to GBX 1,310 ($15.99) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.30) to GBX 1,365 ($16.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,504 ($18.35).

St. James’s Place Trading Down 1.8 %

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,229.50 ($15.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of £6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,808.09. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 904.60 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,646 ($20.09). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,154.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,125.58.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

