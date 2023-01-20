JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target to GBX 1,153

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,020 ($12.45) to GBX 1,153 ($14.07) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised St. James’s Place from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.30) to GBX 1,365 ($16.66) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,673 ($20.41) to GBX 1,549 ($18.90) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered St. James’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised St. James’s Place from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,493.14.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Price Performance

STJPF opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.