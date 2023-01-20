JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Director Purchases $50,448.75 in Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,041,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739,877. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

