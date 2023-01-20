Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Kape Technologies from GBX 410 ($5.00) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Kape Technologies Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of KAPE opened at GBX 276.50 ($3.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 252.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 261.94. Kape Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 205 ($2.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 444 ($5.42). The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 1,975.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93.

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

