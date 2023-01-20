Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the December 15th total of 812,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 131.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.02. 127,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,625. The company has a market capitalization of $645.87 million, a P/E ratio of 85.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 150.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on KELYA. Noble Financial decreased their target price on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

