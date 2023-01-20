Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$7.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KEL. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.89.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$4.93 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$4.47 and a 1 year high of C$8.32. The firm has a market cap of C$946.40 million and a PE ratio of 6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.70.

Insider Transactions at Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$143.25 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson bought 57,300 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.65 per share, with a total value of C$266,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,466,186.

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.