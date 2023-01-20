Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 345,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVSA. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 260,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 83,411 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,044,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 501,697 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 33,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

