Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in December

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 361,600 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 456,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,616.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $13.51 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51.
About Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.
See Also
