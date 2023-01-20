Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

