Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Kingsway Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KFS stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of -0.17. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a return on equity of 71.79% and a net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFS. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,613,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 221,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 15.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 55.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

