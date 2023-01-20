KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from KKR Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of KIO stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $722,000.

(Get Rating)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

See Also

