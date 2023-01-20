Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €10.30 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.30 ($11.20) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.96) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($8.70) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.40 ($13.48) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

ETR KCO opened at €9.72 ($10.57) on Monday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €6.43 ($6.99) and a 1-year high of €13.50 ($14.67). The company has a market capitalization of $969.57 million and a P/E ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

