KOK (KOK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $624,971.22

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, KOK has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $48.78 million and approximately $624,971.22 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00031444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00039699 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017812 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00231716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000990 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000111 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09800865 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $766,121.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.