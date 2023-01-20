KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $49.44 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0989 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $49.44 million and approximately $695,217.17 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00031524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00039352 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017732 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00232279 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000482 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000104 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09622867 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $622,370.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

