Kokoswap Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $93.90 Million (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001609 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kokoswap has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Kokoswap has a market cap of $93.90 million and approximately $2,262.90 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.00427079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,772.54 or 0.29977799 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.00720259 BTC.

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

