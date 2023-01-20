Kokoswap Price Reaches $0.37 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Kokoswap has a market cap of $95.35 million and $3,523.44 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

