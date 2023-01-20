Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in December

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 731,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the December 15th total of 566,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,310.0 days.

Komercní banka, a.s. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KMERF opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. Komercní banka, a.s. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

Get Komercní banka a.s. alerts:

About Komercní banka, a.s.

(Get Rating)

Read More

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.