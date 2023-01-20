Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in December

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 731,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the December 15th total of 566,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,310.0 days.
OTCMKTS:KMERF opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. Komercní banka, a.s. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.
