Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Hits $32.11 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Komodo has a market cap of $32.11 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00211461 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00074159 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00046783 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,827,862 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.