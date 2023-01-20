Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KNCAY remained flat at $7.80 during midday trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. Konica Minolta has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Konica Minolta will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

