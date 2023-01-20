Konnect (KCT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $835.59 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Konnect token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and $24,157.76 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

