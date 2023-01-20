Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 2,641 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 777,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 565,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,444,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.71. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $54.08.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

