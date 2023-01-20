Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $41.25 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $41,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.84. The company had a trading volume of 145,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,046,801. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36. The firm has a market cap of $258.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

