Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 18,425 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,425 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $59,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $6,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.27. 7,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.34. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $147.32 and a 52-week high of $201.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,300,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,300,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.