Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,195 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. MSCI comprises about 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in MSCI were worth $32,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in MSCI by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MSCI traded up $8.56 on Friday, reaching $504.35. 3,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,136. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $564.27.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.70.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.