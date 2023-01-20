Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 73,811 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 73,811 shares during the quarter. Calix makes up 1.1% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 1.31% of Calix worth $52,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 45.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 35.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after buying an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Calix by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Calix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,564,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,151,000 after acquiring an additional 67,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,017. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,735. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

