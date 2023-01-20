Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.14% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $28,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $344.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,814. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.10.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

