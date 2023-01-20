Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.57, for a total value of 15,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,650,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.75, for a total value of 15,500.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.39, for a total value of 14,780.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.88, for a total value of 13,760.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.14, for a total value of 12,280.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total value of 11,240.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.43, for a total value of 10,860.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.57, for a total value of 11,140.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.82, for a total value of 9,640.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.84, for a total value of 9,680.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.69, for a total value of 9,380.00.

Shares of BLZE stock opened at 7.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.20. Backblaze, Inc. has a one year low of 3.82 and a one year high of 15.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.36 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 21.95 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. Analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLZE. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter valued at $140,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

