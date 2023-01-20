Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $165.43 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $178.14. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.30.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

