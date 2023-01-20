Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 14,751 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 774.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after acquiring an additional 219,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:USB opened at $45.63 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.71. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.