Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 14,388 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 4,231.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $61.45 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $3.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.09.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

