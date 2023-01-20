Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,141 shares of company stock worth $44,151,279 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $351.08 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

