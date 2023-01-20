Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 141 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VBR opened at $164.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.61 and its 200-day moving average is $159.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

