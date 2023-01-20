Leeward Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,670 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,583,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after buying an additional 80,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,044,000 after buying an additional 134,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,987.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 803,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 787,431 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IYW opened at $77.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $108.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

