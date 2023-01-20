Legend of RPS Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $135.47 Million (LRPS)

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Legend of RPS has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Legend of RPS token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on major exchanges. Legend of RPS has a total market cap of $135.47 million and approximately $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Legend of RPS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00433223 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,500.35 or 0.30409028 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.42 or 0.00750454 BTC.

About Legend of RPS

Legend of RPS’s genesis date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official website is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Legend of RPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Legend of RPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Legend of RPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Legend of RPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.