Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in December

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the December 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.4 days.

LPSIF stock remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Legend Power Systems has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. The company assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

