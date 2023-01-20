Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in December

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the December 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.4 days.
Legend Power Systems Price Performance
LPSIF stock remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Legend Power Systems has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.
Legend Power Systems Company Profile
