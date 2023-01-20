Linear Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.63 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $63.21 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Linear

Linear launched on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

