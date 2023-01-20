Liquity (LQTY) Price Hits $0.60

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00002664 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $54.25 million and approximately $579,344.70 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 86.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.00430142 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,762.08 or 0.30192824 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.74 or 0.00726638 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,178,474 tokens. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

