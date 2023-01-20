Liquity (LQTY) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $54.39 million and $515,422.07 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.57 or 0.00433622 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,497.53 or 0.30436864 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.00748047 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,178,254 tokens. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

