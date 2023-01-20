Litecoin Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $256.20 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $256.20 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,931,169 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 774,884,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00338541 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $93.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
