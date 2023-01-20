Litecoin Cash Market Cap Achieves $2.63 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $88.98 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,884,887 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 774,820,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00338748 USD and is down -9.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $194.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

