Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $60.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 380.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.