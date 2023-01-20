Locus Chain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $829,194.04 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $127.89 million and $829,194.04 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.00442378 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,667.80 or 0.31051697 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.10 or 0.00740922 BTC.

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.