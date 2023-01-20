LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Shares Down 2.9%

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.53 and last traded at $36.70. 3,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 258,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

In related news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,319,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,121,000 after buying an additional 34,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,344,000 after buying an additional 124,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,652,000 after buying an additional 208,011 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 20.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after buying an additional 105,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

