LUKSO (LYXe) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LUKSO (LYXe) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One LUKSO token can now be bought for approximately $9.38 or 0.00044696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LUKSO has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $140.19 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
LUKSO Profile
LUKSO was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.
