Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $114,725,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after buying an additional 246,393 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 408.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,824,000 after buying an additional 158,079 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 171.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 208,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,313,000 after buying an additional 131,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.46.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $307.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

